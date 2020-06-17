Russell Henry Payne

1937 - 2020

Russell Henry Payne, age 82, of Kenosha, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Russell was born on December 23, 1937 in Kelso, WA to the late Ray and Agnes (Hose) Payne. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, WA on June 7, 1956, and earned an Associate in Arts Degree from Lower Columbia College in Longview, WA on June 13, 1958, graduating magna cum laude. Russell received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Vocational Education on August 12, 1960 from Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD. He earned a minor in Library Science from Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD in 1962. Russell received his Master of Science degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on June 8, 1969.

On Easter Sunday, April 14, 1963, Russell married Carol Howell in Wilmot, SD. She survives him. Also surviving are a daughter, Rhonda (Jeff) O'Connor; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kay O'Connor of Kenosha, WI; a sister, Marian (Ivan) Christensen of Wenatchee, WA and several other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Jean Payne on May 8, 2009, two weeks after her 40th birthday; his twin brother, Richard, who drowned August 10, 1946, at age 8 in the Columbia River in Washington State; and his sister, 9 year old Jean who also lost her life to the Columbia River that date; and his sister, Nancy Arnold, who preceded him in death in 2015.

Russell began his teaching career on January 16, 1961 in Wilmot, SD. He taught all four grades of High School English for his first year and a half, continued teaching several grades of English, and also taught math and economics as well as directed the Junior class play and supervised Junior and Senior High declamation. Russell was the Librarian at Wilmot High School for two and one-half years.

Russell was employed in the Kenosha Unified School District, Kenosha, WI for 33 years as a Librarian-Cataloger; retiring due to health issues in 1997. He was the first librarian at Tremper High School which opened its doors to students for the very first day on December 7, 1964. Russell also served as a part-time Reference Librarian at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha and Zion-Benton Public Library in Zion, IL.

He attended Kenosha Bible Church for many years as well as First Assembly of God/Journey Church in Kenosha, WI.

Russell enjoyed his family, especially his only granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kay O'Connor, who was born on his and Carol's 44th wedding anniversary, April 14, 2007. He also enjoyed visiting with friends, gardening, deer hunting and watching sports on TV.

No public service will be held. Memorial remembrances may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

