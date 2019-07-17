Russell N. Sacco, MD.

Russell Sacco, MD., 83, of Lake Oswego, Ore., passed away on June 4, 2019. He spent his early years in Kenosha. Russell graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison Medical School. He married Lattie Ziolkowski and moved to Portland Ore.

After completion of his Urology residency, he began his private practice lasting 30 years. Russell also became a lawyer and member of the Oregon State bar.

Russell had a passionate desire to support unborn babies. In the early 70's, he produced a photo of the feet of a 10 week fetus that became the "The Precious Feet" used around the world as the Pro-Life symbol.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, 4 children, 8 grandchildren and his brother Michael (Pat) Sacco. He was preceeded in death by his parents Michael J. and Sonia Sacco and half brothers Eugene and Paul Zak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Lake Oswego, Oregon on July 19, 2019