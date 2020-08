Ruth A. Corley

Ruth A. Corley, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with her family by her side.

She is survived by her children, Debra Perry, Lyle (Melinda) Perry, Eugene (Debbie) Perry, James Terwall and their families.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com