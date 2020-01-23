Ruth A. Johnson

August 17, 1937 - January 21, 2020

Ruth A. Johnson, age 82 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Froedtert Kenosha Campus.

Born on August 17, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Johannes and Kate Johnson.

Ruth was employed with Carthage College for many years. She began her employment on the Carthage, IL campus in January, 1965, making her the longest serving Carthage employee. While the Kenosha campus was under construction, she opened the College's first office in Kenosha. In 1962, when the campus first opened, Ruth worked not only in the registrar's office but also in the admissions office, the mailroom and as a housemother. In 1964, she was named Recorder and in 1971 Associate Registrar. Ruth earned her bachelor's degree in art in 1984 while working full-time as the Registrar. She was elected to Gamma Kappa Alpha, the highest all college honorary at that time.

She was a member of Holy Nativity Lutheran Church and was active at the district and synod levels. Ruth was a past member of the Kenosha Executive Board of the Republic Party, and a member of the PEO Sisterhood; an educational organization that supports women who wish to further their education through continuing education programs.

She is survived by her brother, James Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin and two sisters, Mary Alice and Matalie.

A Memorial Service honoring Ruth's life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembrances to the Ruth Johnson Carthage College Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.

