Ruth A. Petersen, age 78, of Shawano, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Ruth was born on March 22, 1942, in Waukegan, Illinois, to the late Leonard and Grace (Otto) Zirbel. She graduated from Central High School in Kenosha. Ruth retired from American Motors/Chrysler in 2000 and moved to Shawano, Wisconsin. She enjoyed traveling, bingo, and the Green Bay Packers. Ruth liked to make the slots sing!

Ruth is survived by her children, Michelle (Tom) Poremba of Kenosha and Michael (Linda) Petersen of West Chicago; her grandchildren, Jennifer Frederick and Gene Petersen; her brothers, David (Sharon) Jensen of Shawano and Michael (Jackie) Zirbel of Kenosha; as well as her loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Grace Zirbel; her sister, June Jensen; her niece, Cara Jensen; and her partner, Gene Kroening.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 19, 2020.
