Ruth E. Marks 1942 - 2020 Ruth E. Marks, 78, a lifelong Kenosha resident, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Campus. She was born on February 4, 1942 to the late Lawrence and Norma (Scheunemann) Wegner in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford. She attended college in Stevens Point, where she met the love her life, Robert A. Marks. They were happily married for 40 years until his passing in 2005. Ruth had a love of music and books. This passion combined with a Library Science certification led her to her dream job as music librarian at Harmony Hall with the barbershop quartet singing organization, SPEBSQSA for many years. She also used her musical talents to play organ and piano at church and sing with the choir. After retirement, Ruth traveled as often as possible with her beloved sister Barbara Ann Wegner. Together they discovered the world of cruises and adventured to Alaska, Hawaii and the Panama Canal. Between cruises, day trips to nearby casinos were a monthly source of fun for them until Barb's passing in 2019. Throughout the various stages of Ruth's life, she was a devoted caretaker for those around her even in trying circumstances. First caring for her children, Ginny Burgess and Earl Marks. Later, for her aging parents. When her husband, Bob became ill, she never left his side. Finally, she saw her sister Barb though her final days too. She took her role as caretaker very seriously. She would fiercely stand up for the patient and demand answers. She was a force to be reckoned with. Ruth leaves behind her children, Ginny (Eric) Burgess and Earl Marks, her grandson Ryan (Alyssa) Reagles, her great granddaughter Autumn Michele, her good friend Delores Arnette and her neighbors Romey and Rob Walden and Jimmy Barks. A small Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at her home on Saturday, May 30th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. If you need the address please email pungoginny@gmail.com Memorial donations may be made to a charity that gives you joy. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53142 262-652-8298 Visit Ruth's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published in Kenosha News on May 28, 2020.