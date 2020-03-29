Ruth E. Schmidt

March 11, 1942 - March 24, 2020

Ruth E. Schmidt, 78, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Brookside Care Center.

Ruth was born on March 11, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of the late John & Choloris (Cox) Serjern . She was educated in the schools of Louisiana, graduating from Ponchatoula H.S. Ruth Married Robert O. Schmidt in April 17, 1964. Ruth worked sales at G&H products and Alfa Laval for many years. Ruth was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Her hobbies included listening to country music, stamp collecting and playing with her great grandchildren.

Survivors include her son; Robert J. Schmidt of Kenosha, sisters; Letty "Penny" Serjern of IN, Barbara Voight of WI, 3 grandchildren; Sara Jennings-Cantwell, Heather Jennings, Chelsie Schmidt, and 6 great grandchildren; James, Arianna, Johnny, Bryce, Brody, and Cayden. Ruth is also survived by her family & friends down south and LA.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, daughter, Dawn Schmidt-Jennings, brother, John C. "Sarge" Serjern Jr.

A visitation will be held on Monday March 30, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9-11:00AM. Burial to follow at 11:15AM at St. George Cemetery.

