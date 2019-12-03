Ruth M. Hudson

August 20, 1928 - November 29, 2019

Ruth M. Hudson, 91, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Casa del Mare.

She was born on August 20, 1928 to the late Lewis and Helen (Wnukowski) Nickel in Milwaukee. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On July 16, 1955 she married Rufus D. Hudson in Waukegan. He preceded her in death on April 11, 1996.

Ruth was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church where she and her sister were very active. She enjoyed volunteering as a greeter at church and praying the rosary at Grande Prairie Health and Rehab.

Ruth was a member of the Senior Citizen's and the Homemaker's Club in Dairyland, WI.

Ruth is survived by her brothers Leonard (Pam) Nickel of Yorkville, WI, Sheldon (Barb) Nickel of Holmen, WI and Eugene (Grace) Nickel of AZ, her niece Teresa Jefferies (John Hathcock) and her family Becky Brothers (Cameron Heyden), Joseph Brothers and Sarah (Michael) Hansen and her nephew Jimmy (Karen) Sullivan. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her four brothers Ervin, Robert, Ralph and Daniel, her two sisters Diana Sullivan and Virginia Nickel and her sisters-in-law Evelyn Nickel and Diane "DeeDee" Nickel.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private Interment will take place at River Hill Cemetery in Dairyland, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff at Casa del Mare and Season's Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Ruth.

