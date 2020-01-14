Ruth M. Joanis

1920-2020

Ruth Marie (Smith) Joanis, age 99, passed away on January 10, 2020, under the care of Agrace Hospice at The Heights in Evansville, WI. Ruth was born on February 14, 1920, to Jacob and Ida (Isaacson) Smith in Blue Mounds, WI. Her mother died soon after Ruth was born. She graduated valedictorian from Madison East High School in 1937. Ruth went on to the

University of Wisconsin Madison graduating in 1944, with a BS in nursing. She met Ken Joanis at the UW-Madison and married him on March 13, 1944, in Raleigh, North Carolina where he was serving in the US Navy during WW II. They were married for 66 years and together they raised two adopted children - daughter Mary Ann and son George.

Ruth worked at the UW Hospital from 1944 - 1947 and at Kenosha Memorial Hospital from 1947 - 1952. She taught Licensed Practical Nurses at Kenosha Technical School in the 1960's when the school was located at the present city hall site. Ruth was a member of the AAUW, Kenosha Symphony League and volunteered for her children's scouting and music support groups. She served on the Kenosha Homecare Services Board and the Visiting Nurses Board of Directors. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over 25 years. Ruth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Ruth and Ken spent their winters in Key Largo from 1987 - 2009. Ruth was a pleaser, loved everyone and always found the good in all people and will be missed

by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Steve Kersten) Joanis; stepbrother, Don Schultz; daughter-in-law, Leslie Joanis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ken and her son George.

A special thanks goes out to the Lucian Rosa and the Gerald O'Callaghan families.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha on Wednesday,

January 15th with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be on Thursday, January 16th at 12:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Agrace Hospice, 395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or a , in Ruth's memory.

