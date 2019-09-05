Kenosha News

Ruth M. Yankus (1918 - 2019)
Obituary
Ruth M. Yankus

Ruth M. Yankus (nee Sorensen)101, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1918 in Kenosha, Wis.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents William Sorensen and Marie (Sorensen) Kraak; 4 sisters and 2 brothers; and her husband of 48 years, Edward Yankus. She is survived by her son Bill (Barbara) Yankus and daughter Ruth Ann (Wayne) Higgins, Nannie to Ann-Marie, William, Bonnie, Margaret, and Mary, 15 great grand children, and nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Services for Ruth will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Luther Manor Faith and Education Room (4545 92nd St, Wauwatosa). A visitation will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m.

Burial will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, Wis.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 5, 2019
