Sally R. (Mielke) Hisey

1933 - 2020

Sally R. (Mielke) Hisey, age 86, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House. She was born in Kenosha on July 7, 1933, the daughter of the late Albert and Adele (Grencius) Mielke. Her husband, Richard also preceded her in death in 2017.

Sally was educated in the schools of Kenosha and she graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1951.

Sally is survived by, her son, Thomas Hisey; her daughter, Ruth (Hans) Vogt; three grandsons, Adam, Jon and Kurt and two great grandchildren, Eva and Vincent.

In accordance with Sally's wishes, private services were held.

