Salvatore "Sal" A. LucenteSalvatore "Sal" A. Lucente, age 51, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Sal was born on March 7, 1968 in Kenosha to Giovanni and Anastasia (Cavarretta) Lucente. He attended local schools and The Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago. He worked for years with L&L Concrete and the Boathouse. Sal loved riding his Harley, cooking and listening to Elvis Presley. He was a very social person who enjoyed hanging out with friends whenever he could. Sal will be remembered as a storyteller with a knack for being able to quote movie lines and random statistics. His greatest joy was his family, which always came first in his life.

He was preceded in death by his father and the love of his life, Brenda Kutzler.

Sal is survived by, his mother, Anastasia Lucente; three sisters, Michelle (Mario) Battellini, Silvana (David) Vranak both of Kenosha and Rosie (Tony) Orzechowski of Pleasant Prairie; two nephews; three nieces as well as a stepdaughter, Laura Kutzler.

A Memorial Mass for Sal will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (5400 – 19th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Alliance on Mental Illness would be greatly appreciated.

