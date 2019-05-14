Sam Spair

1937 - 2019

Sam Spair, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 30, 1937, in Oak Park, Ill., he was the son of the late Sebastian and Catherine (Maffley) Spair.

On Aug. 15, 1959, he married Josephine Mannozzi in Melrose Park, Ill. They later moved to Bartlett, Ill. where they lived for 22 years. They moved to Kenosha in 2016.

He was employed as a Meat Cutter and later a Postman until his retirement in August of 1999. Most recently he worked making Italian Sausage for his family's bar, Swede's.

Sam was a proud member of the Silver Dollar Club. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and most importantly spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine of Kenosha; two children, Sam (Joan) Spair of Kenosha and Debbie (Mark) Camaioni of Elmhurst, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sam (Tiffany) Spair, Michelle (Steven) Dimitrijevic, Jenny Spair, and Laura (Trevor Arnold) Spair; brother, George Spair of Nev.; sister-in-law, Dolores Spair of Nev.; and special nephew, Anthony (Jane) Spair. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael in infancy; two brothers, Joseph and Steve Spair; and two sisters-in-law, Theresa and Joan Spair.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16th at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Ill. will be private. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance or would be appreciated by the family.

