Samuel James Pillizzi

1948 - 2019

Samuel James Pillizzi, 70, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

Born in Kenosha, on November 29, 1948, he was the son of James Sr. and Virginia (Pagliaro) Pillizzi. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School; he went on to earn a machinist's certificate.

On May 3, 2011, he married Wanda (Dukes) Campbell in Maui, HI.

He was employed as a machinist at Frank L. Wells until his retirement after 41 years

Samuel was a member of St. James Catholic Church and his faith was important to him. He had a passion for Corvettes and was a member of a Corvette club; he enjoyed attending car shows and showing his own cars. He was an avid dancer and mixologist at multiple fine dining establishments as well as for his friends, and had a love for sports, especially baseball which he played for several years on Kenosha leagues.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda; his daughter, Sherri Marie Pillizzi; former wife, Sandy Pillizzi; his stepchildren, Richard (Tera Lynn) Campbell, Morgan Woods, and Jessica (Daniel) Campbell; his grandchildren, Juliano, Lexis, and Elaina Pillizzi, Alyandra Boardman, and Liam Campbell; his mother, Virginia Pillizzi; and his siblings, James "Jimmy" Pillizzi Jr., Gina (Rick) Oberg, and Jerry Pillizzi. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, James (Donna) Pillizzi, Sr.; stepfather, Ferris "Demo" Demonbreaun; and a brother, Joseph Pillizzi.

Services for Samuel were held privately.

