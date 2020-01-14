Samuel ""Glenn"" Mathis

July 24, 1932 - January 12, 2020

Samuel "Glenn" Mathis, age 87, of Kenosha, went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Born in Jackson, TN on July 24, 1932, he is the son of the late Sammie and Dollie (Shanklin) Mathis. Glenn attended schools in Jackson, TN, and Baldwyn, MS., graduating from Baldwyn High School.

On February 11, 1954, he was united in marriage to Frankie Sue Wright. They were married in the parsonage of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Six weeks after they were married Glenn was activated to serve in the U.S. Navy and served from April 1954 to March 1956. He was assigned to the USS Coral Sea and was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea.

He was employed at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL for over 30 years. He had many roles in chemical production, beginning as a chemical operator and ended his career as an Inventory and Production Control Analyst.

After retiring from Abbott Glenn and Frankie move to Burnsville, MS. There they built their dream retirement home and met many new friends. After a wonderful active 20 years they returned to Kenosha to be with their family.

Glenn served as a Deacon in Kenosha at Temple Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church and Glendale Baptist Church in Glen, MS. He taught Sunday School at each church. After returning to Kenosha he became a member of Kenosha Bible Church.

While living at The Addison he attended the Tuesday Bible Study and was honored to lead at times. Glenn and Frankie enjoyed Squareound Dancing for over 50 years in Kenosha and Corinth, MS.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Frankie; his children, Michael (Sherri), Douglas (Teri), Beverly (Kent) Richards, and Dedra (Wayne) Hanson. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah (Jesse) Hardcastle, Tim (Bailey), Ashley (Brett) Jensen, Justin (Kristin), Samantha (Jason) Cardona, Whitney (Jason) Haley, Louis (Robbyn) Emery. He is also survived by 18 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence, Willie, Darrell and Charles and granddaughter, Katie Mathis.

Funeral Services honoring Glenn's life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St. A visitation for Glenn will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Piasecki Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday at Kenosha Bible Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Addison Senior Living in Pleasant Prairie, WI and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support during Glenn's final days.

