Sandra A. Kotz

Sandra A. Kotz, 76, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1942, to the late Cyril Lee and Ethel (Merril) Zielinski in Green Bay. She was educated in Danville, Ill., graduated from Wesleyan Covenant High School and attended Kenosha Technical School.

Sandra worked as a LPN at Southern Colony for many years and then worked as a chef at Apple Holler.

Sandra enjoyed quilting and crafts.

Sandra is survived by her daughter Sandra K. Kotz of Kenosha, her grandchildren Connie (Beau) Burroughs, Nadiehn Adams, Emily Buhr and Connar Carlson and her brothers Cyril Zielinski Jr. and Burton Zielinski both of Kenosha

She is preceded in death by her husband Ferdynand Kotz, three brothers, one sister and her canine companion Sleeper.

A Celebration of life for Sandra will be held on Monday, July 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

