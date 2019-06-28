Kenosha News

Sandra A. Kotz

Guest Book
  • " May the God comfort strengthen your family during this..."
    - S H
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Sandra.May the God of..."
  • "My sincere condolences to you and your family in this time..."
    - Madison
  • - Our sincere condolences to the family. John 3:16.
  • "I am sorry for your loss. May the comfort God provides help..."
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra A. Kotz

Sandra A. Kotz, 76, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1942, to the late Cyril Lee and Ethel (Merril) Zielinski in Green Bay. She was educated in Danville, Ill., graduated from Wesleyan Covenant High School and attended Kenosha Technical School.

Sandra worked as a LPN at Southern Colony for many years and then worked as a chef at Apple Holler.

Sandra enjoyed quilting and crafts.

Sandra is survived by her daughter Sandra K. Kotz of Kenosha, her grandchildren Connie (Beau) Burroughs, Nadiehn Adams, Emily Buhr and Connar Carlson and her brothers Cyril Zielinski Jr. and Burton Zielinski both of Kenosha

She is preceded in death by her husband Ferdynand Kotz, three brothers, one sister and her canine companion Sleeper.

A Celebration of life for Sandra will be held on Monday, July 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Sandra's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.