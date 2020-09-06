Sandra Dibble

July 8, 1957 - August 31, 2020

Sandra Dibble, 63 passed from our lives on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Sandy was born on July 8, 1957 in Kenosha, the twin of Linda Dibble (Lee) and the daughter of Richard and Evelyn (Christopherson) Dibble. Born into an eventual tribe of 8 girls, she was educated in the Kenosha school system, completing the last part of her education at Tremper High School, with a GED a few years later. Sandy was a lively personality, warm, exciting and approachable like her dad; and like her dad, she loved riding her motorcycle. She was a member of "Women in the Wind" and a highlight of her life experience was riding to Sturgis, the American West, and participating in all of the excitement of riding. She was fun to be around, boisterous, and always able to tell a good story. She is profoundly missed by her sisters and her mom.

Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Ruth Dibble of Kenosha; sisters, Jean Dibble of Burlington, WI; Lee Ann (Scott) Coyer of Mukwonogo, WI; Katherine (Thomas) Delany of Kenosha, WI; Linda (Robert) Lee of Kenosha, WI; Betty Jo Dibble of Windsor, CO; Bonnie Stollenwerk of Kenosha, WI; and Rebecca Dibble of Kenosha, WI. Sandy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces as well as a large extended family of cousins and a set of friends, all of whom deeply loved our Sandy. She was preceded in death by her dad, Richard Dibble and her beloved nephew, Tommy Delany III.

Save the date, there will be a Celebration of Life for Sandy, July 2021, "Bikes are Encouraged!"

Please send condolences for Sandy to:

Linda Lee

1504 47th Ave

Kenosha, WI 53144

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory8226 Sheridan Rd.Kenosha, WI 53143(262) 652-1943www.kenosha-funeral-services.com