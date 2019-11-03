Sandra Jean Goodwin Jefferies

On the evening of October 5, 2019, Sandra Jean Goodwin Jefferies passed away peacefully at the age of 71, with family by her side.

Sandy was born to the late John and Reeva Goodwin in 1948 in Kenosha, Wis. She attended Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha where she was actively involved in student council, concert and a cappella choir, cheerleading, and during her senior year, was affectionately voted homecoming queen. After high school, Sandy attended St. Luke's School of Nursing in Racine, Wis. She enjoyed a long, fulfilling career as a registered nurse for over forty years, including thirty years at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Sandy was known for her kind, compassionate spirit and devoted her life to caring for others. In Alaska, she raised four kids before retiring to Northern Calif. to be closer to grandkids and family.

Sandy was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Whether sewing Halloween costumes or prom dresses, volunteering as cub scout and brownie troop leader, lovingly packing school lunches with love notes and stickers every morning, or driving her "mom taxi" from activity to activity, Sandy was always involved and supportive of her children. Later, in retirement, she enjoyed music, sewing, and baking but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father John, her mother Reeva, and her sister Kathryn. She is survived by her four children, Michaela, David, Kara, and Alex and seven grandchildren. Sandy will be remembered by friends and family for her smile, her laughter, and her genuine love of life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.