Sandra Jeanne Madison

1943-2019

Sandra Jeanne Madison, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

Born on January 11, 1943, in Kenosha, she was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas J. and Florence L. (Anderson) Mills. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1961.

On November 7, 1964, she married William Martin "Bill" Madison. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2019.

Prior to staying home to raise her children, Sandra worked as a hairdresser. She enjoyed drawing, reading books, playing cards and board games, going on walks and rides out in the county, and the many travels she went on with her family which included visiting national parks. Above all else, she will be remembered for truly dedicating her life to her family.

She had nine lovely grandchildren she truly enjoyed spending time with and taking them to do many activities, Hayley, Hannah and Alexa Cahill, Escher Madison, Robert, Lukas, Maeghan, and Isabel Jensen, and Aryana Madison. She is survived by them and her daughters, Cynthia (Daniel) Cahill and Rachel (Robert) Jensen; son, Jeffrey Madison; daughter-in-law, Catherine Madison; two sisters, Shirley Zimany and Nancy Proulx; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Zachary Madison in 2013; two brothers, Thomas Mills and Lowell Mills; and two brothers-in-law, Gus Zimany and Harvey Proulx.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Ships (https:/www.mercyships.org/) or (https:/www.doctorswithoutborders.org/) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Sandra's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com