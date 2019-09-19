Sandra Keller Schuerman

Sandra Keller Schuerman of Oneida, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, at the age of 71 after a long battle with COPD. Sandy was born in Tecumseh, Mich. and moved to Wis. in 1962. She graduated from Central High School, Paddock Lake in 1966. She then graduated from Cosmetology School in 1967 and worked in different salons throughout the Kenosha area.

Sandy was loved and cherished by many people including her parents, Delsie J. and the late Robert D. Keller; her former late husband George T. Claxton; her late husband Mike Schuerman (General); her daughter Jennifer Claxton (Bill Collins); her grandchildren, Tyler Claxton (Lisa Brock) and Dakota Claxton (Jamie Kepley); her great grandchildren, Kyleigh Claxton and Haley Raines; her siblings, Brad Keller (Judy); Judy Keller Zirbel (Don) and her aunt Kathy Morton; her nieces and nephews, Amy Vanderwerff Feddermann (Bob), Albie Vanderwerff Zuzinec (Paul), Amy Zirbel Block, Bobbie Jo Keller Hoffman (Craig), Jacob Keller (Karen), Thomas Claxton (Bre), Dylan Claxton and Taryn Claxton; her brother-in-law Roger Claxton (Debbie).

A memorial service will be announced at a later date