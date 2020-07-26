1/1
Sandra Lynn (Bardwell) Landrum
1950 - 2020
Sandra Lynn (Bardwell) Landrum, was born May 30, 1950. At age 70, she was greeted by her Lord and Savior, her parents, Donald and Mary (Crawford) Bardwell; her son, the late Ahmad Landrum; and her child, Tara on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Sondra as she liked to be called joined the United States Army after high school and served her country proudly. She attended college and earned herself a few degrees, she worked at Walmart in Racine, and many other stores in security and surveillance for over 20 years. Sondra worked as a mail carrier and a peace officer in her early years. She attended many churches and enjoyed God's bounty-through music and played several instruments, though she couldn't garden well she loved plants and flowers. 

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Nadja Landrum; her grandchildren, Caden Landrum, Tara, Roger, Edward, Felix; her great-grandchild, EmoniDior Johnson; her siblings Nicole Beckley, Sabrina Titelbaum, Donald Jr. and Parrish, along with her nieces nephews and all her LIVING OHANA..

Private services will be held with her family as they lay Sandra to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
July 26, 2020
Sandra you will be miss and I know you are so happy you were a angel Rest In Peace friend I having seen you in long time I wish I had.
Lynda
Friend
July 26, 2020
She was an amazing woman who touched my life.. she will be missed.
Tina Dustman
Friend
