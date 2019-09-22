Sandra Mary Pelz

Sandra Mary Pelz, 69m of Randall, Wis. died September 19, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on August 11, 1950. In 1969 she was united in marriage to Mark Pelz. They resided at Powers Lake for her entire married life. During her life she enjoyed life on Powers Lake raising her family by the water and beaches. The also spent time at their farm in Waupaca, Life was good!

She is survived by her loving husband Mark of 50 years. Mother to Dawn (Pat) Neal of Manawa, Wis. and Bryan (Dana) Pelz of Kenosha, Wis. Grandmother to Cristopher Pelz.

Sandy lost a two year battle with cancer but she never gave up. The Pelz family will have a small Celebration of Life at a later date at her request. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.