Santo ""Sam"" Vaccaro

1927 - 2020

Santo "Sam" Vaccaro, 93, of Kenosha passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family at his residence on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born on May 8, 1927, in Kenosha, Sam was the youngest son of the late Pasquale "Charlie" and Angeline (Fuoco) Vaccaro. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, but left high school to begin working to help support his family.

Sam met the love of his life, Marion B. Meyer, when they both worked at Samuel Lowe Co. On June 5, 1948, they were married at St. George Catholic Church. Sam and Marion borrowed her grandmother's Nash Statesman for their honeymoon.

In 1951, Sam was hired by American Motors Corporation, working on the assembly line and eventually in final repair. He and Marion made their home in Kenosha and worked together to raise the roof on their first home in order to have space for their four sons.

Sam and Marion loved to attend the dances sponsored by the UAW in the 1970s and 1980s. Sam's hobbies included woodworking, fishing, maintaining his own cars and, after he retired from AMC in 1984, he restored a 1932 Chevrolet. Sadly, Marion passed away in 1991.

Sam is survived by his sons and their wives: Dan and Kathy Vaccaro, Tim and Cheri Vaccaro, Randy and Jan Vaccaro and Jeff and Debbie Vaccaro, all of Kenosha. He was a loving grandfather to: Brian Vaccaro; Michelle Vaccaro-Biegler and her husband, Adam; Kim Vaccaro-Schmitt and her husband, Eric; Willie Vaccaro and his wife, Phaya; Chris Vaccaro; Heather Vaccaro; Doug Vaccaro; James Vaccaro; and Joseph Vaccaro and his wife, Amanda. He was a proud "Papa Sam" to 5 great-grandchildren: Owen Schmitt; Avery and Jaxon Vaccaro; and Abigail and Kaela Vaccaro.

In addition to his beloved wife, Marion, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Frank Rotunda, Mary Cambria, Mamie Haber, Rose Raether, Frances Vaccaro and Santo Vaccaro who died in infancy in 1923; and his companion, Betty Battersby, who passed away in 2010.

Funeral Services honoring the life of Sam will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Sam will be on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Sam's memory to a charity that is near and dear to your heart. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family would like to thank Dr. Antoo and Dr. Jefferies for Dad's care over the last year or so; Dad's in-home caregivers over the last two months, Michelle, Kristina and Elaina; and Dad's wonderful neighbor//friend from AMC, John Tenant, who was always the first one out after a snow fall, clearing snow from not only his sidewalks but also those of his neighbors.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com