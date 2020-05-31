Sara T. De La Rosa July 27, 1943 to May 6, 2020 Sara T. De La Rosa, 76, of Kenosha passed away peacefully at her residence. She entered into paradise with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2020. She closed her eyes on earth and opened them at the golden gates where her almighty Father, parents, and siblings met her again. One of the most spiritual and God fearing women to walk the earth was born in Uvalde, Texas on July 27, 1943. She was the daughter of Jose and Refugia (Baca) Torres. She was a member of La Hermosa Church, Kenosha. She met the love of her life, Guadalupe G. De La Rosa on a camping trip in Winchester, Indiana in August of 1964. They left for Texas on October 3, 1965, it was love at first sight that made Guadalupe propose to Sara, who he called "Mi Reina", on March 25, 1966 in San Juan, Texas. She was his "Reina" for almost 55 years. After they were married, they moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin to settle down, secure a job, become homeowners and start their family. Her husband bought a home for her, the same home they built and established that created a comfortable living to this day with their children and grandchildren. The day Guadalupe bought the home for Sara, she was so happy, thankful and filled with excitement that she fainted from being in awe. After this blessing, she was brought another abundance of blessings with 6 children throughout the years. As the years passed, Sara and the love of her life grew older physically with each other. Through the good and bad times, they lived by their vows and took care of each other. When Guadalupe was sick, Sara "his Reina", faithfully took care of him until her passing day, in which he honored and cherished her. While Sara was blessed to live on this earth, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafting and going to craft fairs to sell her crafts. She loved to buy and wrap presents for Christmas with her daughters to baby her sons, and she enjoyed going to the lake with all of her children. She enjoyed planting flowers and having the outside of her house look beautiful and bright with her favorite flowers; roses and tulips. She always kept up to date with the style to decorate her home inside. She enjoyed shopping, cooking food, baking and especially making homemade tortillas for her husband, family and friends. She loved to have her rummage sales, make Easter baskets for her grandchildren, go to family parties, spend time with her sisters, cleaning and getting ready. She always had to look beautiful and she refused to leave the house without her green eyeliner, lipstick and perfume. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and wanted them with her all the time. She loved attending La Hermosa Church, she prayed at least 5 times a day every night on her knees, worshiped God at church and her home, and she loved to listen to her worship tapes while cleaning or making food. She would stay up till 1am eating her snacks while watching old Spanish movies with her husband Guadalupe. She loved coffee, so much that she would drink 3 cups or more a day. She loved having her picture taken and would always say "No put me on faybook". She was loved by everyone who encountered her and will be extremely missed by those whose lives she impacted, but we certainly know heaven gained a beautiful angel and she's resting peacefully for eternity. Preceded by death were her parents, Jose and Refugia (Baca) Torres; her siblings, Justa Sauceda, Guadalupe Torres, Simon Torres, Marcos Torres, Jose Torres, Juan Torres, Lucia T. Charo, and Beatrice T. Prado, and many family members who are in paradise with Jesus Christ now reuniting with Sara T. De La Rosa. She is survived by her husband, Guadalupe De La Rosa; her six children, Sylvia (Don) Reddeman, Linda (Richard) Norris, Irene (Charles) Causey, Ernan (Natalie) De La Rosa, Armando (Jessica) De La Rosa, and Victoria (Azarel) Evangelista; her eighteen grandchildren, Jamie (Josh) Reinhemimer, Saranicole (David Sr) Ramirez, Joshua, Angelica, Levi, Coby, Isabella, Krystal (Jose) Ruvalcaba, Evangelina, Ram, Leon, Alayna, Jasmine, Serena, Sophia, Ernan Jr, Armando Jr, and Shania; her eleven great grandchildren; Xavier, Dontae Jr, Andreis, Max, David Jr, Charles, Noah, Lincoln, Abylene, Adrian, and Baby Girl on the way; her sisters, Oralia T. (Juan) Coronado, Belia T. Hernandez, and Yolanda (David) Garcia and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She was loved by so many, and touched every life she ever met. Funeral services honoring Sara's life will be held privately. Interment will take place in St. George Cemetery. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.