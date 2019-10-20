Kenosha News

Sarah E. Fugette (1973 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sad and sorry about your loss. Sarah was my Best friend..."
    - Keri (Brunette) Schue
  • "Sarah was such a wonderful and big part of my childhood. We..."
    - Mindy (Solberg) Meyer
  • "I am very sad and sorry to hear about the loss of Sarah. My..."
    - Keri Schue(Brunette)
  • "My deepest sympathy goes to Sarahs family and friends. She..."
    - Susan Virgili
  • "My heart, sympathy, and prayers go out to Sarah's family...."
    - Julie Boehme
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sarah E. Fugette

1973 - 2019

Sarah E. Fugette, 46, of Kenosha, Wis., ended her life on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, following a long struggle with alcohol/prescription drug addiction and related depression. Sarah was born September 20, 1973, in Kenosha, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Susan Fugette. She graduated from Tremper High School in 1991 and was a National Merit scholar.

Sarah is survived by her father, Thomas; mother, Susan Majercik; brothers, Jeffrey and Joshua; and nephews, Kyron, Callen and Orion.

She will be remembered by family and friends as caring, kind, generous, considerate and loving.

There will be no funeral service.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.