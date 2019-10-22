Sarah E. Fugette

1973 - 2019

Sarah E. Fugette, 46, of Kenosha, Wis., ended her life on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, following a long struggle with alcohol/prescription drug addiction and related depression. Sarah was born September 20, 1973, in Kenosha, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Susan Fugette. She graduated from Tremper High School in 1991 and was a National Merit scholar.

Sarah is survived by her father, Thomas; mother, Susan Majercik; brothers, Jeffrey and Joshua; and nephews, Kyron, Callen and Orion.

She will be remembered by family and friends as caring, kind, generous, considerate and loving.

There will be no funeral service.