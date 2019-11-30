Sarah ""Jane"" J. Hansen

Sarah "Jane" J. Hansen, age 74 of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House.

Funeral Services honoring Sarah's life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Sarah will be held on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

