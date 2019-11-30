Kenosha News

Sarah J. "Jane" Hansen

Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Sarah ""Jane"" J. Hansen

Sarah "Jane" J. Hansen, age 74 of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House.

Funeral Services honoring Sarah's life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Sarah will be held on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 30, 2019
