Sarah Janella ""Jan"" Labanowsky
1920-2019
Sarah Janella "Jan" Labanowsky, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, five days short of her 99th birthday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53142, on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with the family will be held at church prior from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. with a brief Nurses service before Mass starts. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial remembrances to St. Mary Catholic Church, Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, or the .
