Sarah Tracy (Quinn) McGraw

Sarah Tracy (Quinn) McGraw, a long time nurse and resident of Kenosha, Wis., was tragically involved in a horrific motorcycle crash with a hit and run driver on I-94 Friday afternoon Aug. 23, 2019. She died at Froedhert Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 8:30 p.m. at the age of 54. She was headed to Egg Harbor in Door County for vacation with her husband and two other members of her family.

Sarah is survived by her husband Patrick; her children Jessica Weirsum and husband Alex; and Rhiannon McGraw; her sister Nancy Lake; her sister Donna King and husband Jack; her brother Charles Stoddard; her sister Megara Wood and husband Tim; grandchildren Rosie and Vinnie Wiersum; and many nieces and nephews.

Sarah was born April 7, 1965, in Beverly, Mass. to Margaret B. Stoddard and Gerald W. Quinn. She attended Gloucester High School and served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Yosemite AD 19 for two years. She met and married her husband Patrick in Mayport, Florida. Sarah was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for Library Terrace Assisted Living in Kenosha.

Sarah was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, friend and nurse. She had a love and compassion unmatched for people and would give endlessly. She loved the Patriots, Aerosmith, the ocean, music and mingling with friends. She was always happy go lucky. If you needed a comforting hand or someone to have fun with she was there for you. She loved her community and dancing with Women in Motion to raise money for charities. Sarah donated to Women's and Children's Horizons and attended all of the local downtown events. She loved to travel and explore with family and friends. Many called her an Irish Gypsy. Sarah will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at Kenosha Moose Lodge on Saturday, Aug. 31, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s or Women's and Children's Horizons