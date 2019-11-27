Scott A. Bugalecki
August 19, 1987 - November 20, 2019
Scott A. Bugalecki, 32, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Racine on , the son of Linda Kosterman and Donald Bugalecki. The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
draeger-langendorf.com