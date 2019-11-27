Kenosha News

Scott A. Bugalecki (1987 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Scott A. Bugalecki

August 19, 1987 - November 20, 2019

Scott A. Bugalecki, 32, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Racine on , the son of Linda Kosterman and Donald Bugalecki. The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 27, 2019
