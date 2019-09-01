Scott A. Gascoigne

Scott A. Gascoigne, 56, of Medford, formerly of Kenosha, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at the Medford Aspirus Hospital.

Scott was born on Oct. 27, 1962, to James and Karen (Biggs) Gascoigne in Kenosha. He worked in Racine as a die caster. He moved to Medford 15 years ago and became friends with everyone.

In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and hanging out with his friends.

Scott is survived by his parents, James and Karen, and siblings, Daniel Gascoigne and Connie Myrum, all of Kenosha.

Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents.

A visitation for Scott will take place on Tuesday Sept. 3, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Kenosha Funeral Service

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

(262) 652-1943