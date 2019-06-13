Scott A. Tuska

1957 - 2019

Scott A. Tuska, 62, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Kenosha, Feb. 8, 1957, son of the late Gerald and Barbara (Nee: Johnsen) Tuska. He was a graduate of Tremper High School. For many years he managed Tuska's Grandview & Pub on Wisconsin. Scott was a member of Calvary Chapel. He loved golfing and playing basketball.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Christian (Jessica); stepson, Benjamin; granddaughter, Natalie; twin sister, RaeEllen Thomson; brothers, Kyle (Kimberly) Tuska, Aaron Tuska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Reed.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 3 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 9410 Durand Avenue, with Pastor Robert Nettles officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

A special thank you to his girlfriend and caregiver, Lynette Danish for her loving and compassionate care.

