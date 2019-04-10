Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Herzog.

Scott P. Herzog

1963 - 2019

Scott P. Herzog, 55, of Genoa City, passed away at his home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Scott was

born on Aug. 5, 1963, in Manitowoc to Rudy and Faye (Pawlitzke) Herzog. He graduated from Tremper

High School in 1981 and was a 1995 graduate in electrical engineering from Marquette University. Scott

married Kathy on July 20, 1996, in Buffalo, N.Y. He worked for Motorola for over 27 years and Badger

Meter for 5 years. Scott was a wonderful person who cared about everyone, supported all they did and enjoyed helping others. He was a very spiritual person who enjoyed his faith. Scott loved his family and spending as much time with them as he could. In his lifetime, he had built two houses for him and his family to enjoy their lives in. He also enjoyed taking candid photos of his family and friends, fishing, dogs and flea markets. One of Scott's greatest joys was restoring and working on old cars, especially his 1966 Ford Mustang.

He was preceded in death by, his father and his brother, Steven Herzog.

Scott is survived by, his mother, Faye Herzog; four children, Ashley (Austin Sanderson) Herzog, Kelsie Herzog, Morgan Herzog and Aaron Herzog; his ex-wife, Kathy Herzog; two sisters, Tammy (Roger)

McNabb and Tracy (Tony) Larson; his sister-in-law, Vickie Herzog, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A memorial service for Scott will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran

Church (8760- 37th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

