Scott James Bucko February 9, 1972 - May 18, 2020 On May 18, 2020, Scott James Bucko passed away unexpectedly while enjoying a ride with his brothers and niece. Scott was born on February 9, 1972, to Louise and Jack Bucko in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He attended local schools and after high school, entered a successful career of construction and craftsmanship. He started out working with his brothers for Bucko Builders, moving on to various companies and for the last several years was employed with Riley Construction. Scott belonged to a large family, having three brothers and three sisters. Growing up, he was the youngest of the "magnificent seven". When you look up "Life of the Party" in the dictionary, there's a picture of Scott. That picture would also show integrity, loyalty, dedication, fun-loving, goofball, and many other traits that make up his personality. At age 18, Scott's love for riding motorcycles began. Even being the youngest sibling, he introduced his brothers to the love of Harley's, and became an avid, experienced, biker. In the early 90's, Scott began his love of vanning, and belonged to County Line Vans for over 25 years, where he met the love of his life, Pam. They shared a passion for vanning and motorcycles and took many trips throughout the country. Scott's pride and joy are his two sons, Joshua and Nicholas. He enjoyed taking them camping, sharing with them his love for bowling, and watching football. Scott was a die-hard, life-long Dallas Cowboys fan. Scott is survived by his life partner, six siblings, ten nieces and nephews, and five great-nephews. Pam Massimo...Joshua and Nicholas Bucko Dan (Sandy) Bucko...Alex (Jazlynn) and Jake



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store