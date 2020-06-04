Scott James Bucko On May 18, 2020, Scott James Bucko passed away unexpectedly while enjoying a ride with his brothers and niece. Friends may greet the family to celebrate Scott on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12pm noon, at his home: 7800 88th Ave, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. Service to start at 3pm. Parking is available at St. Anne's Church at 8550 88th Ave, Pleasant Prairie. If possible, attendees should consider bringing their own chairs. Out-of-town guests are encouraged to call The Holiday Inn Express at 262-942-6000 and request the special rate for the Bucko Bereavement. With respect to the Covid-19 pandemic, please take your own precautions to protect yourself, other attendees, and the family. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all first responders, the staff at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Froedtert Hospital, Flight for Life, and Versiti Organ and Tissue. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 4, 2020.