Scott James Bucko
1972 - 2020
Scott James Bucko On May 18, 2020, Scott James Bucko passed away unexpectedly while enjoying a ride with his brothers and niece. Friends may greet the family to celebrate Scott on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12pm noon, at his home: 7800 88th Ave, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. Service to start at 3pm. Parking is available at St. Anne's Church at 8550 88th Ave, Pleasant Prairie. If possible, attendees should consider bringing their own chairs. Out-of-town guests are encouraged to call The Holiday Inn Express at 262-942-6000 and request the special rate for the Bucko Bereavement. With respect to the Covid-19 pandemic, please take your own precautions to protect yourself, other attendees, and the family. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all first responders, the staff at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Froedtert Hospital, Flight for Life, and Versiti Organ and Tissue. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
at his home
JUN
6
Service
03:00 PM
St. Anne's Church
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
My late parents lived next door to Scott's grandparents the Covelis, they were quite close. I remember Louise very well & Scott and siblings. Very good people! What a shock so soon after Louise passing . My deepest sympathy to family. Sincerely, Mary LoVetro
Mary LoVetro
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
I did not know Scott, but I knew his mother Louise and his sister Patti. My heart goes out to the entire Bucko family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Margaret Sampica
Friend
May 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Scott Kramer
Friend
May 21, 2020
May memories comfort you during this difficult time - with sympathy
Nick & Kim Farfalla
Friend
May 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Pam, Scotts sons and the entire Bucko family. My heart just breaks for all of you. I am so sorry for your loss!
Linda, 250
Friend
May 20, 2020
I met Scott when he was married to my friend Jori. I thought he was a great guy who came from a great family! I am just devastated for his entire family, especially his boys.
Denise Matel
Acquaintance
