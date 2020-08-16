1/1
Scott Schuetz
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott Schuetz

1966 - 2020

Scott Arthur Schuetz, 54, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm, Sunday, August 9, 2020.

He was born on January 12, 1966 to Gerald and Nancy (Kessler) Schuetz in Kenosha. He was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 1984. He attended Palmer College and UW Milwaukee receiving his Chiropractic Degree.

On June 20, 1987 he married Patricia Martin, who preceded him in death.

Scott was a Dr. of Chiropractic's, working throughout West Bend, Kenosha, Oshkosh and most recently at Brown Family Chiropractic in Mount Pleasant. His colleagues and patients fondly remember his upbeat energy and how he used to hum and sing as he took patients back to his treatment rooms.

Scott recently became engaged to Lisa Mosey whom he loved dearly. They enjoyed exploring new places together. Scott and Lisa often spent their weekends traveling to local wineries and festivals.Their favorite place to vacation was Sarasota, Florida. They were planning to be married in the Spring of 2021.

Scott enjoyed bike riding, playing baseball and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He was a kind-hearted gentleman who loved helping people and lived life to the fullest. Scott was family orientated, he was known as the "Cool Dad" to his son's friends and he was a devoted fiancéee to Lisa.

Scott is survived by his sons Matt of West Bend and Tim of Oshkosh, his parents Jerry and Nancy of Kenosha, his brothers Steve (Heather) and Mike (Anya), his fiancéee Lisa and her daughter Brooke (Kevin) Koprovic and nieces and nephews.

Burial services were privately held. Scott's memorial book is available at www.bruchfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Dear Matt,Tim, Lisa and Family,
Scott was a wonderful person and his family was so important to him. One knew that just hearing him share stories. I feel grateful to have know him. Scott made the world a better place. He was good friend to so many. One could not find a more kind and caring person. May your heart be filled with the healing comfort of memories and may God give you peace in your heart.
Sincerely,
Karen & Dick Weyand
Karen & Dick Weyand
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved