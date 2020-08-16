Scott Schuetz

1966 - 2020

Scott Arthur Schuetz, 54, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm, Sunday, August 9, 2020.

He was born on January 12, 1966 to Gerald and Nancy (Kessler) Schuetz in Kenosha. He was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 1984. He attended Palmer College and UW Milwaukee receiving his Chiropractic Degree.

On June 20, 1987 he married Patricia Martin, who preceded him in death.

Scott was a Dr. of Chiropractic's, working throughout West Bend, Kenosha, Oshkosh and most recently at Brown Family Chiropractic in Mount Pleasant. His colleagues and patients fondly remember his upbeat energy and how he used to hum and sing as he took patients back to his treatment rooms.

Scott recently became engaged to Lisa Mosey whom he loved dearly. They enjoyed exploring new places together. Scott and Lisa often spent their weekends traveling to local wineries and festivals.Their favorite place to vacation was Sarasota, Florida. They were planning to be married in the Spring of 2021.

Scott enjoyed bike riding, playing baseball and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He was a kind-hearted gentleman who loved helping people and lived life to the fullest. Scott was family orientated, he was known as the "Cool Dad" to his son's friends and he was a devoted fiancéee to Lisa.

Scott is survived by his sons Matt of West Bend and Tim of Oshkosh, his parents Jerry and Nancy of Kenosha, his brothers Steve (Heather) and Mike (Anya), his fiancéee Lisa and her daughter Brooke (Kevin) Koprovic and nieces and nephews.

Burial services were privately held. Scott's memorial book is available at www.bruchfuneralhome.net