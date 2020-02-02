Scott W. Snyder

December 6, 1960 - December 23, 2019

Scott W. Snyder, age 59, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Oakland CA.

Scott was born December 6, 1960 in Burlington WI to Raymond and Barbara Snyder. He attended Wheatland Center Grade School and graduated from Wilmot High School in 1979. Scott moved to Hayward CA shortly after graduation and lived in the Bay area until his death. Scott worked as a master mechanic for over 40 yrs. He married Debbie Scott and they had 4 children.

Scott is survived by his wife of 15 yrs, Muoy, children, Stacy (Daniel) Bocage, Teresa Contreras-Chavez, and Danny Snyder, grandchildren, Madix, Hayden and Ismael, mother Barbara Snyder, brother Reed Snyder, sisters Vicki Humphrey and Teri Brown.

Scott was proceeded in death by his father, Raymond R. Snyder and his son Reed W.Snyder.

A memorial service was held in Oakland, CA for his family and friends. Scott's wishes were to return to Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8th at 1:30pm a Calvary United Church of Christ, 1511 Wilmot Ave, Twin Lakes, WI.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the in the name of Scott's son, Reed William Snyder.