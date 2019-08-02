Semsettin "Sam" Akalin

Semsettin "Sam" Akalin, 71, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Turkey on May 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Saban and Hatice (Orhan) Akalin. In Turkey, he proudly served in the Turkish Air Force and he was an Air Traffic Controller until he moved to the United States.

On Feb. 7, 1976, he was united in marriage to Roberta Ann Steiner. They were blessed with 40 years of marriage. Sadly, on March 11, 2016, Roberta preceded him in death.

"Semsi" loved to build and fly remote-control airplanes, He was a devoted father to his son, Fahri and he loved to sing in Turkish.

Semsettin will be dearly missed by his loving son, Fahri Akalin.

A visitation honoring Semsettin's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

