Sharon A. Samuelson

Sharon A. Samuelson, 66, of Salem Lakes, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Brownsville, Pa., on December 4, 1952, she was the daughter of the late James and Anne (Usztics) Santo.

On October 1, 1994, she married Donald Samuelson in Chicago, Ill.

Sharon attended Loyola University and was employed as an Administrative Assistant for Aurora Healthcare. She was an animal lover, especially her horses and dogs.

Survivors include her husband, Donald; her three siblings, James (Linda) Santo, Michael Santo, and Deana (Kent) Scharrer; her brother and sister-in-law, David (Maureen) Samuelson and Diana (Joe) Johnston; eight nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews. She is further survived by many loving friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving brother, David Santo.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arabian Rescue & Education Inc. or to the Collie Club of America would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Sharon's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com