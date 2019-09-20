Sharon Anne Padgett (McBride)

Sharon Anne Padgett (McBride), 58, of Kiln, Miss. passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, Sept. 14, 2019 at home with her loving husband by her side. After being reunited for 12 years Sharon remarried the love of her life Jeffrey Padgett in 2012. Since then they have been building Sharon's dream home where they planned to retire at the end of the year.

Sharon was a dedicated and well loved employee Murphy Oil USA gas station. Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to love on people. Sharon's ideal day was to sit on her deck enjoying nature with her children while watching her grandchildren play. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary McBride (Andereggen) sister, Pamela Whinery, two nephews, Wally Whinery and Kyle Audi, and 2 nieces Melissa Hudson and Candace McBride.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Padgett of Kiln, Miss.; son, Brogan Aker (Ashley); three daughters, Cheri Sinkovec, Jennifer Smith and Maggie Padgett all of Wis.; father, Marvin McBride of Ariz.; four sisters, Deborah Lozano (Felipe) of Co., Patricia Briese (David) of Wis., Mary Ann Walker (Christopher) and Kelly Pobloski all of Ariz.; ten grandchildren, Hailey, Julia, Aiden, Shianne, Blake, Riley, Aubree, Annie, Ava and Kyleigh and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, Miss. is in charge of the arrangements.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Kenosha, Wis. for her friends and family