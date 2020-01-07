Sharon Carew

Sharon Carew, age 73, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kenwood Keys.

Sharon is survived by her four children, Sandy (Paul) Craven, Renee (Michael) Njo, Kevin (Carrie) Carew and Cindy (Chris) Chapman. She is further blessed with her ten grandchildren, Catherine Edwards and Emily Craven, Michael and Matthew Njo, Damon Gruen and Zoe (Jonathan) Cox, Jonathan and Danielle Carew, Nathan and Amelia Chapman; two great grandchildren, Lucas Gruen-Cox, Braxton Cox; and her former spouse, James Carew.

Funeral Services honoring Sharon's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.at the Libertyville Community of Christ, 835 W Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. A visitation for Sharon will be held on January 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembrances to Midwest Therapeutic Riding Program, 1451 172nd Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182, would be appreciated.

