Sharon Lee DeRose, 84, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Racine, Oct. 14, 1934, daughter of the late Carl and Florence (Nee: Peil) Hinsman.

Sharon graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1951." On Feb. 6, 1953, at Holy Name Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Santo "Zuddy" DeRose. In her younger years Sharon enjoyed bowling. She was a member of Vittoria Colonna and was a avid Cubs fan. She was known for her quick wit, humor, kindness and never forgetting a birthday always sending a card. Above all Sharon treasured time spent with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Zuddy; her 4 sons, Ralph (Cindy) DeRose, Daniel DeRose, Dino (Donna) DeRose, Robert DeRose; grandchildren, Natalie (Tony) Abbott, Lauren (Matt) Jackson, Dylan DeRose, Dominic (Michi) DeRose, Devin Jade DeRose; step granddaughter, Katelyn; great grandchildren, Gavin, Jaiden, Cameron, Logan, Ave, Emma, and A.J.; stein-laws, Joseph DeRose, Josie (Don) Pfaffl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard (Virginia) Hinsman; and sister, Joyce (Don) Olle.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation at the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. Private committal service for the family will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

