Sharon Lee DeRose (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Sharon Lee DeRose

Sharon Lee DeRose, 84, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Racine, Oct. 14, 1934, daughter of the late Carl and Florence (Nee: Peil) Hinsman.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation at the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. Private committal service for the family will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 19, 2019
