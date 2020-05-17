Sharon Lee Hasselman 1944-2020 Sharon Lee Hasselman, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Froedtert South – Kenosha. Born on June 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Helen (Robers) Hasselman. She is survived by loving siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to recent health concerns, interment was held privately at All Saints Cemetery. Mass intentions will occur at St. Mary Catholic Church. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Sharon's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.