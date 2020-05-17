Sharon Lee Hasselman
1944 - 2020
Sharon Lee Hasselman 1944-2020 Sharon Lee Hasselman, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Froedtert South – Kenosha. Born on June 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Helen (Robers) Hasselman. She is survived by loving siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to recent health concerns, interment was held privately at All Saints Cemetery. Mass intentions will occur at St. Mary Catholic Church. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Sharon's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
