Shawn Truax

July 6, 1974 - Jan. 1, 2020

Shawn Truax, 45, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, in Iron, MI., after a short battle with cancer.

Shawn was born on July 6, 1974, in Kenosha, WI to Ronald and Linda Truax. He attended schools in Kenosha and graduated in 1992.

In 2001 he married Amanda Johnson. They later divorced. They had three children; Kaylynn, Natalee and Logan. Shawn was a long term roofer and later ran his own company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Packers.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda. He is survived by his children, Kaylynn (Craig), Natalee and Logan; brothers, Mark (Donna), Clint (Stephanie) and niece, Hayley. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jayce and Jayda.

A service will be arranged at a later time.