1/
Shelby Jean Nielsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shelby Jean Nielsen

1938 - 2020

Shelby Jean Nielsen, 81 of Lepanto, Arkansas departed this life on June 30, 2020 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born on July 14, 1938 to William Howard and Anna Blanche Kemp Watts. She was a member of Lepanto First Baptist Church.

Shelby is preceded in death by her parents and husband: Paul Nielsen.

Shelby is survived by her special friend: Carlton Soden of Amory, Mississippi, 1 son: Robert Lawrence of Kenosha, Wisconsin, 2 daughters: Connie Massie of Salem, Wisconsin and Tami Voigt (Peter) of Salem, Wisconsin, 3 sisters: Shelia Dean Tyler (Harold) of Lepanto, Arkansas, Patricia Ann Taylor (Morris) of Lepanto, Arkansas and Paula Diane Laney (B.J.) of Fulton, Mississippi, 10 grandchildren , 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm and visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Lepanto, Arkansas.    

Interment will be at Potter Memorial Cemetery in Lepanto, Arkansas.

Arrangements are under the care of Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home

On line registry: delanceymurphyfuneralhome@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
She is going to be so very missed! I love you momma!
Connie Nielsen Massie
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved