Shelby Jean Nielsen

1938 - 2020

Shelby Jean Nielsen, 81 of Lepanto, Arkansas departed this life on June 30, 2020 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born on July 14, 1938 to William Howard and Anna Blanche Kemp Watts. She was a member of Lepanto First Baptist Church.

Shelby is preceded in death by her parents and husband: Paul Nielsen.

Shelby is survived by her special friend: Carlton Soden of Amory, Mississippi, 1 son: Robert Lawrence of Kenosha, Wisconsin, 2 daughters: Connie Massie of Salem, Wisconsin and Tami Voigt (Peter) of Salem, Wisconsin, 3 sisters: Shelia Dean Tyler (Harold) of Lepanto, Arkansas, Patricia Ann Taylor (Morris) of Lepanto, Arkansas and Paula Diane Laney (B.J.) of Fulton, Mississippi, 10 grandchildren , 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm and visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Lepanto, Arkansas.

Interment will be at Potter Memorial Cemetery in Lepanto, Arkansas.

Arrangements are under the care of Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home

On line registry: delanceymurphyfuneralhome@gmail.com