Sheldon L. LaMeer

August 13, 1951 - January 22, 2020

Bloomer - Sheldon L. LaMeer, age 68, passed away at MCHS in Eau Claire on January 22, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1951 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Sheldon and Mildred (Myers) LaMeer. Sheldon worked as a carpenter, a water treatment specialist and worked with concrete. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, playing euchre and hunting.

He is survived by his children: Brian LaMeer of Wyoming and Clint LaMeer if Idaho; brothers: Keith (Debbie) LaMeer of Salem WI, Joel (Jill) LaMeer of Twin Lakes, WI, Dale LaMeer of Cornell; sister: Barbara Jarr of Bloomer; grandchildren: Colin and Victor; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Sheldon and Mildred

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com