Shellie L. Lurquin

1966 - 2019

Shellie L. Lurquin, 52, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Woodruff, Wis.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1966, to the late Clifford and Kathleen (Stegemeyer) Jacobson in Sheboygan. She was educated in Bothell, Wash. and graduating from Bothell High School. She graduated from ITT Tech in Seattle, Wash. as a legal secretary.

On Aug. 18, 1990, she married Charles Lurquin in DePere, Wis. Shellie worked as a legal secretary for numerous lawyers and doctor's offices. She then worked at Piggly Wiggly for several years, before retiring.

Shellie enjoyed traveling, tanning, swimming, fishing, reading, doing puzzles in the newspaper, snowmobiling, a Seattle Seahawks fan and loved animals. Shellie was a kind-hearted woman with a big heart putting other people in front of herself. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Shellie is survived by her loving husband Charles and her loving children James Clifford (Adalberto Beltran Perez) Lurquin of Yuma, Ariz., Taylor Corrin Lurquin of Kenosha and Jeffree A. (Ashley) Jacobson of El Paso, Texas.

Funeral Services for Shellie will be held on Tuesday

(TODAY)

at 6 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

