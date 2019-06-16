Sheri Lee Kovacik
Sheri Lee Kovacik, 60, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 6:00 p.m. Her interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home's website for more information.
