Kenosha News

Sheri Lee Kovacik (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheri Lee Kovacik.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sheri Lee Kovacik

Sheri Lee Kovacik, 60, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 6:00 p.m. Her interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home's website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000 www.Draeger-Langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.