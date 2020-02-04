Sheri Lynn Boyd

Sheri Lynn Boyd age 53 of Marinette, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020 with her family by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Peterson. Two children Mike Boyd and Chrissy (Rob) Davis. Her mother Barbara Boyd, two brothers Pat and Danny (Louise) Boyd.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Coleman on Saturday, February 15th from 11 AM – 1 PM the service will be at 1 PM with Father Felix Abano officiating