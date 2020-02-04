Kenosha News

Sheri Lynn Boyd (1966 - 2020)
Service Information
Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman
235 E. Main Street
Coleman, WI
54112
(920)-897-3035
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman
235 E. Main Street
Coleman, WI 54112
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman
235 E. Main Street
Coleman, WI 54112
View Map
Obituary
Sheri Lynn Boyd

Sheri Lynn Boyd age 53 of Marinette, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020 with her family by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Peterson. Two children Mike Boyd and Chrissy (Rob) Davis. Her mother Barbara Boyd, two brothers Pat and Danny (Louise) Boyd.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Coleman on Saturday, February 15th from 11 AM – 1 PM the service will be at 1 PM with Father Felix Abano officiating
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 4, 2020
